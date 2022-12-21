People make their way through the snow-covered landscape (Photo credit: NIGEL TREBLIN/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia.

This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s.

Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for popular localities in Central Virginia below.

Ashland

The coldest Christmas morning in Ashland was -1 degrees, which occurred back in 1989. The coldest Christmas day in Ashland was 15 degrees, which occurred back in 1983.

Meanwhile, the warmest Christmas in the Ashland area was 75 degrees, which happened in 2015.

The most snowfall that occurred on Christmas day in Ashland was 2.5 inches, back in 1909.

Farmville

Moving over to the Farmville area, the coldest Christmas morning was -2 degrees, which occurred back in 1989. The coldest Christmas day in Farmville was 14 degrees, which occurred back in 1983.

The warmest Christmas in the Farmville area was 80 degrees, which happened in 1955.

The most snowfall that occurred on Christmas day in Farmville was 1.5 inches, back in 1948.

Williamsburg

Finally, moving over to the Williamsburg area, the coldest Christmas morning was 1 degree, which occurred in 1983. The coldest Christmas day in Williamsburg was 16 degrees, which occurred in 1983.

The warmest Christmas in the Williamsburg area was 76 degrees, which happened in 2015.

The most snowfall that occurred on Christmas day in Williamsburg was 0.2 inches, back in 2010.

We will see a cold Christmas across our region this year, but unfortunately for snow lovers, it isn’t looking to be a white Christmas.