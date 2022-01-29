WATCH LIVE: How much did it snow in Central Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Watch the winter weather LIVE with 8News from one of our weather cameras stationed at the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond, where the area saw anywhere from a dusting of snow to about 2.5 inches.

And if you’re wondering how much more snow you may see this Winter season, we’ve got you covered there too- with the latest information from the StormTracker8 weather team.

StormTracker8 Meteorologist, David Williams said that due to this year’s La Niña weather pattern system, “For the winter of 2022, we can expect a similar year to last year, which saw below-average snowfall.”

Williams said that on an average year, Virginia can expect to see around 11 or 12 inches of snowfall, but that due to warm, dry weather push from the La Niña system, the past few years we haven’t seen much.

“Virginia has seen below-average snowfall for the past two years. In 2020-2021 we only received seven inches of snow and in 2019-2020 we only received an inch and a half of snow,” Williams said.