Watching the weather, all eyes on snow and ice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is preparing for the next round of winter weather, expected to arrive Thursday evening and then thinning out early Friday morning. 8News crews are located across the region providing updates as weather conditions change.

Residents in the Richmond metropolitan area should expect to see a mix of snow and ice accumulation.

8News reporter Tyler Thrasher is in Ashland where it started snowing around 5:10 p.m. Snow is sticking to the grass, but did not immediately start sticking to the roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) started prepping their equipment and pretreating the roads on Wednesday. Crews will work 12-hour shifts in order to maintain the roadways. They urge drivers to stay off the road unless necessary.

The winter weather doesn’t stop after Friday morning. The second wave is expected to pass through Central Virginia Friday into Saturday, bringing substantial ice to the area.