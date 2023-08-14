Richmond, VA (WRIC) – In the latest round of severe weather to affect Virginia, just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug.14, there was a report of a waterspout that occurred just to the west of Tangier Island.

A waterspout is a tornado that forms over a body of water.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, a tornado warning was issued for the Tangier Island area, as this very concerning cell over the water was approaching that island from the west.

The tornado warning was in place until 6:15 p.m. for this area, but this strong cell continued to push off to the east over Tangier Island and back into the Chesapeake Bay on Monday evening.

This cell continued to produce severe weather warnings until 7 p.m. as it got to the eastern most part of Virginia, then went offshore later in the night and has weakened.

This report is preliminary from the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, Virginia.