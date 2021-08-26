Could Ida be forming in the tropics? Many signs point to yes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are looking at a very strong tropical wave just south of Jamaica and that tropical wave is slowly drifting to the northeast.

Over the next couple of hours and days that tropical wave will drift over water between the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico that has temperatures from 83 degrees to 88 degrees. This is bathwater and water that warm is really good for tropical development. Tropical systems need water that has a temperature of 80 degrees or better to develop and then sustain as a tropical system.

Also, the area that this tropical wave is sliding into is a low sheer environment. What does that mean? That we don’t have winds mixing at different levels which would rip apart the thunderstorms that help to develop a tropical system.

It is very likely during the next 24 hours that this tropical wave will become a tropical depression which means it will have winds around 35 mph and then strengthen to a tropical storm and get its name Ida.

We expect Ida will strengthen as we go through Friday and the weekend. Some of our weather models create a very strong hurricane that will then cross into Louisiana late Sunday and early Monday.

If you remember Louisiana was hit twice last year by four hurricanes: Cristobal, Laura, Delta and Zeta. wo of those hurricanes were considered major hurricanes and those were Laura (winds 130mph – Category 4) and Delta (winds 120mph – Category 3). Many areas in the western parishes of Louisiana are still recovering from that set of storms. So, if Ida forms this could be a devastating blow to those areas.

What are the implications for Central Virginia from Ida? Well, that is a little bit more difficult to answer because we really need to have Ida form first and then start to see that track materialize. However, if you look at the different model guidance it is a good possibility that by the middle to end of next week the remnants of Ida could pass nearby bringing us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms.