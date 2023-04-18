RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning — an increased risk of fire danger — for the central and eastern areas of Virginia.

A complete list of all Virginia counties and cities that have received the Red Flag Warning can be found below, on the 8News Weather Alert page:

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Nearby affected areas include — in part — Amelia County, Charles City County, Dinwiddie County, Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Hanover County, Henrico County, Goochland County, New Kent County, Powhatan County, Prince George County and the City of Richmond.

Red Flag Warnings are caused by warm temperatures, low humidities and strong winds which create optimal conditions for the rapid spread of fires. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid-70s. Winds are forecasted to be 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Humidity is forecasted to be 15-20% inland and 20-25% along the coast.

The NWS website recommends that residents under a Red Flag Warning never leave a fire unattended, extinguish all outdoor fires properly and avoid throwing cigarettes or matches out of moving vehicles.

Outdoor burning is not recommended at all. Residents are instead encouraged to wait to burn anything until later on in the week, when moisture increases and winds diminish.