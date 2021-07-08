The Latest: Tornado watch issued in Virginia ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa and what we can expect once it reaches Virginia.

2:06 p.m.

Tropical Storm Elsa is on the way and expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding. There is even the chance that we could see an isolated tornado or two especially along and east of I-95.

A tornado watch has been issued for central and eastern Virginia. This watch is in effect until 11 p.m. This is typical when a tropical system moves through a region because of the instability and shear that a tropical system can bring.