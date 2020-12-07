PHOTOS: First snow in Central Virginia

Weather Photos

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Richmonds first snow

First snow in Richmond, Virginia on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Randy Beach)

Children playing snow
Children playing snow
Lynchburg snow
First dusting of snow in Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday, Dec 7. 9 (Photo submitted by 8News viewer William.)
Snow photos
Snow accumulates on a bench in Church Hill in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)
Snow in Richmond
Snow falls on an umbrella in Richmond, Va. on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)
Snow in Richmond
A mix of snow and freezing rain falls in Church Hill in Richmond on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)
Snow photos
Freezing rain is coming down Monday morning in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)
Snow in Central VA
Light snow falls at Qualla Rd/Spring Run Rd by Pocahontas State Park on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: Julia Greenaway)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events