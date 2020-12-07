PHOTOS: First snow in Central Virginia Weather Photos by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Dec 7, 2020 / 07:30 AM EST / Updated: Dec 7, 2020 / 08:30 AM EST First snow in Richmond, Virginia on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Randy Beach) First dusting of snow in Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday, Dec 7. 9 (Photo submitted by 8News viewer William.) Snow accumulates on a bench in Church Hill in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) Snow falls on an umbrella in Richmond, Va. on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) A mix of snow and freezing rain falls in Church Hill in Richmond on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) Freezing rain is coming down Monday morning in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) Light snow falls at Qualla Rd/Spring Run Rd by Pocahontas State Park on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo: Julia Greenaway)