The first snow of the season in Hightown, Virginia, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Photo submitted by Alice Metts)

HIGHTOWN, Va. (WRIC) – With temperatures falling across the state, one town near the Monongahelia National Forest started the day with a snowy surprise.

The first snow of the season fell today in Hightown, Virginia, and Alice Metts shared her view with 8News.

