PHOTOS: Images from Tropical Storm Zeta

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tropical Storm Zeta is moving through the Richmond area today bringing rain and high winds. The storm made its way from the Gulf of Mexico through the United States this week leaving behind significant damage.
Latest Weather Updates
- Tropical Storm Zeta will bring damaging winds and heavy rain today
- Zeta is heading northeast Thursday morning after blowing through Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, destroying buildings and knocking out power to thousands. At least two deaths were reported.
- The remains of Zeta will bring us rain on Thursday and lingering showers on Friday.
- SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chesterfield County Public Schools will have a 3-hour early dismissal due to Tropical Storm Zeta.
- Local power crews and first responders throughout the area are bracing for Tropical Storm Zeta.
- Dominion Energy said it is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Zeta which will bring heavy rain and wind to Virginia on Thursday and Friday.
