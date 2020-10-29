PHOTOS: Images from Tropical Storm Zeta

Weather Photos
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tropical Storm Zeta is moving through the Richmond area today bringing rain and high winds. The storm made its way from the Gulf of Mexico through the United States this week leaving behind significant damage.

High winds toppled a tree in Bon Air
High winds toppled a tree in Bon Air on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo Alex Thorson)
High winds toppled a tree in Bon Air
High winds toppled a tree in Bon Air on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo Alex Thorson)
Boat owner Ricky Mitchell, left, and his friend Buck, no last name given, surveys damage to his boat that washed up against the home of Ray Garcia, in Lakeshore, Miss.
Boat owner Ricky Mitchell, left, and his friend Buck, no last name given, surveys damage to his boat that washed up against the home of Ray Garcia, in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Residents come out to assess the damage from Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, near the restaurant Patois in New Orleans. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A passing car’s headlights illuminate a darkened Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Palm trees are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, early Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Latest Weather Updates

StormTracker8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events