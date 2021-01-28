PHOTOS: It’s a snow day in Central Virginia Weather Photos by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jan 28, 2021 / 07:13 AM EST / Updated: Jan 28, 2021 / 08:22 AM EST Snow accumulates on a road in South Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Michael Durham) Snow accumulates on a road in South Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Michael Durham) Snow accumulates in South Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Michael Durham) Snow falls in a neighborhood in Midlothian, Virginia. (Photo: Conley Hudson) Snow falls in Petersburg on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Snow in downtown Richmond on 22nd Street on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: 8News viewer) Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to deal with snowy roads in the Richmond area. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall) 5-year-old enjoying the snow in Mechanicsville on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Sarah) 8News viewer measures the snow that fell in White Plains, Virginia. (Photo: Mishelle Jewett) Snow falls on a United States of America flag hung in White Plains, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Mishelle Jewett) Snow sticks to the grass in Chesterfield. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress) Snow falls in Central Virginia on January 28, 2021. (Photos: Michelle Gillikin) Snow covers the grass in Powhatan, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Tiffany Falls) Three to four inches of snowfall in Skippers, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: David Creath) A layer of snow covers St. Martin’s church in Henrico County. (Photo: Dan Davis) Big Chesterfield county tree dusted with snow on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Cary Irvine) Snow covers the deck of an 8News viewer in Chester, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Judy Evers) Dog plays in Chester, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Judy Evers) Snow falls perfectly on a tree in Lunenburg County. (Photo: Diane Powers) Diane Powers from Lunenburg county said this is all she wants. (Photo: Diane Powers) Photo of the snow from Warsaw at the Center we work on Thursday, January 28, 2020. (Photo: The Nami Crusader) Roosters in Doswell, Virginia don’t see a lot of snow on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Lee Jackson) Tree covered with snow in Chase City in Mecklenburg, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Amanda Bullock)