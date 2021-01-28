PHOTOS: It’s a snow day in Central Virginia

snow day

Snow accumulates on a road in South Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Michael Durham)

south brunswick snow
Snow accumulates in South Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Michael Durham)
snow day
Snow falls in a neighborhood in Midlothian, Virginia. (Photo: Conley Hudson)
snow falls
Snow falls in Petersburg on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Snow day photos
Snow in downtown Richmond on 22nd Street on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: 8News viewer)
VDOT 1
Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to deal with snowy roads in the Richmond area. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)
5-year-old enjoying the snow in Mechanicsville on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Sarah)
snow day
8News viewer measures the snow that fell in White Plains, Virginia. (Photo: Mishelle Jewett)
snow day
Snow falls on a United States of America flag hung in White Plains, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Mishelle Jewett)
snow day
Snow sticks to the grass in Chesterfield. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
snow falls in chesterfield
Snow falls in Central Virginia on January 28, 2021. (Photos: Michelle Gillikin)
snow in powhatan
Snow covers the grass in Powhatan, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Tiffany Falls)
snow in skippers
Three to four inches of snowfall in Skippers, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: David Creath)
Henrico county snow
A layer of snow covers St. Martin’s church in Henrico County. (Photo: Dan Davis)
snow chesterfield tree
Big Chesterfield county tree dusted with snow on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Cary Irvine)
snow day in chester
Snow covers the deck of an 8News viewer in Chester, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Judy Evers)
dog in chester
Dog plays in Chester, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Judy Evers)
snow fall
Snow falls perfectly on a tree in Lunenburg County. (Photo: Diane Powers)
Lunenburg county snow
Diane Powers from Lunenburg county said this is all she wants. (Photo: Diane Powers)
snow day
Photo of the snow from Warsaw at the Center we work on Thursday, January 28, 2020. (Photo: The Nami Crusader)
Snow Day -- Doswell
Roosters in Doswell, Virginia don’t see a lot of snow on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Lee Jackson)
snow in chase city
Tree covered with snow in Chase City in Mecklenburg, Virginia on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (Photo: Amanda Bullock)

