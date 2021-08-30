PHOTOS: New Orleans picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As hurricane Ida continues to move inland, the City of New Orleans is assessing damage from high winds and flooding brought on by the storm, which was a category 4 when it struck the coastline yesterday.
The storm was a major test for the city, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Levees on the Mississippi River, which failed to catastrophic result in 2005, were rebuilt in the wake of Katrina – and Hurricane Ida is expected to be a major test, both in New Orleans and in other parishes along the Mississippi.
The photos below show the impact of the storm on New Orleans: