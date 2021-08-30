PHOTOS: New Orleans picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

Bourbon Street in the New Orleans French Quarter is dark except for lights used during a TV broadcast Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after New Orleans lost power during Hurricane Ida. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As hurricane Ida continues to move inland, the City of New Orleans is assessing damage from high winds and flooding brought on by the storm, which was a category 4 when it struck the coastline yesterday.

LOOK: This drone video shows the extent of the damage at WGNO's studios.



Here's what happened: https://t.co/qZQgCNcLV5 pic.twitter.com/3Lm5iCeHAg — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) August 30, 2021 Video captured by Nexstar station WGNO in New Orleans shows damage from Hurricane Ida – a wall sheared away and AC systems thrown from the roof by powerful winds.

The storm was a major test for the city, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Levees on the Mississippi River, which failed to catastrophic result in 2005, were rebuilt in the wake of Katrina – and Hurricane Ida is expected to be a major test, both in New Orleans and in other parishes along the Mississippi.

The photos below show the impact of the storm on New Orleans:

A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Christopher Atkins, left, helps his friend, George Soloman, remove a TV and other items from his Banks Street home Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after a wall collapsed and the roof was damaged during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

Keith uses a flashlight to help others shop in the dark at a convenience store after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power in the area, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A massive oak, toppled by Hurricane Ida, stretches across a New Orleans street, stretching utility lines and resting against the fronts of two houses on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

New Orleans Firefighters assess damage as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New Orleans Firefighters assess damages to properties effected by Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the photo shows a house in the mid-city neighborhood of New Orleans where Chris Atkins and his wife were when the sheetrock came off during Hurricane Ida Sunday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

A woman pushes a stroller past a boarded-up building in the French Quarter after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)