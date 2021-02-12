PHOTOS: Snow scenes from across Central Virginia

Weather Photos

by:

Posted: / Updated:
King William County snow

Tree branches covered with snow in King William County on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: April Jones)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many people woke up to a winter wonderland as a storm brought in a blanket of snow for Central Virginia.

Here are your snowfall photos from Friday, February 12. To send in your snow photos email us at news@wric.com.

Glen Allen
Snow covers a driveaway in Glen Allen on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: Brian Swenk)
Icy roads this morning
Roads covered with snow this morning in the Richmond area on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
snow-coverage-1
Car covered in snow in the Richmond area. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
King William County snow
Here’s a look at snow in King William County, Virginia on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: April Jones)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events