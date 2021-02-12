PHOTOS: Snow scenes from across Central Virginia

Tree branches covered with snow in King William County on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: April Jones)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many people woke up to a winter wonderland as a storm brought in a blanket of snow for Central Virginia.

Here are your snowfall photos from Friday, February 12. To send in your snow photos email us at news@wric.com.

Snow covers a driveaway in Glen Allen on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: Brian Swenk)

Roads covered with snow this morning in the Richmond area on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

Car covered in snow in the Richmond area. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)