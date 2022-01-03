PHOTOS & VIDEO: Central Virginia’s first snow of 2022

Weather Photos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Children stayed home from school and offices remained closed on Monday as the first snowstorm of the new year landed in Central Virginia. 8News meteorologists predict snow amounts from 2″ to 7″ across the area with the largest accumulations west of Richmond. The Virginia Department of Transportation has asked drivers to stay at home today and avoid snow-covered roads as crews begin clearing the way for safer travel. At Richmond International Airport, flights have been canceled because of weather adding to previous cancelations that left travelers left travelers stranded as they tried to make it home following the holiday break.

SNOWY SCENES

Old Bon Air Road in Chesterfield County
Old Bon Air Road in Chesterfield County on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Dixon Johnston)
Kids enjoying the snow in Short Pump
Kids enjoying the snow in Short Pump. (Photo Kerri O’Brien)
A view of the snow from the Virginia War Memorial
A view of the snow from the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond on Jan. 3, 2022. (Screengrab)

EMAIL NEWSLETTERS
Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.

Snow at the Arboretum offce complex in Chesterfield County
Snow at the Arboretum offce complex in Chesterfield County, near the 8News office. (Photo Shane Moreland_
A look at the snow on Interstate 95 near Bellevue in Richmond's Northside
A look at the snow on Interstate 95 near Bellevue in Richmond’s Northside. (Photo Alex Thorson)
Snow covers Midlothian Turnpike
Snow covers Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo Autumn Childress)
Traffic backed up on Interstate 95
Traffic backed up on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County around 11:30 a.m. due to a crash on Jan. 3, 2022. (Screengrab from VCOT camera)
Snow covers Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County
Snow covers Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo Autumn Childress)
Snow in the Richmond area on Jan. 3, 2022
Snow in the Richmond area on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo John Bernier)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events