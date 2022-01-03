PHOTOS & VIDEO: Central Virginia’s first snow of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Children stayed home from school and offices remained closed on Monday as the first snowstorm of the new year landed in Central Virginia. 8News meteorologists predict snow amounts from 2″ to 7″ across the area with the largest accumulations west of Richmond. The Virginia Department of Transportation has asked drivers to stay at home today and avoid snow-covered roads as crews begin clearing the way for safer travel. At Richmond International Airport, flights have been canceled because of weather adding to previous cancelations that left travelers left travelers stranded as they tried to make it home following the holiday break.
SNOWY SCENES
