PHOTOS & VIDEO: Central Virginia’s first snow of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --Snow will continues, steady at times this morning, for those that are still seeing a mix of rain and sleet and some snow, you will transition over to all snow between 11am to Noon. Temperatures will fall to near 30 by this evening. The snow will come to an end around 2 p.m. this afternoon and then our skies will clear out.

Total snowfall accumulations will range 4" to 7" along and west of I-95 in metro Richmond and east of I-95 down through the tri-cities and points east will be 2" to 4" of snow. Areas to the far north and west will see as much as 7" to 10" of snow.