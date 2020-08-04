PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias dumps rain, brings damage to Virginia and east coast

Storm damage in Petersburg
A downed tree limb and a power line lay in the road in Petersburg, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Storm damage in Whitestone, Virginia
Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in the Little Bay community in Whitestone, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo Delaney Hall)
Storm damage in Whitestone, Virginia
Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in the Little Bay community in Whitestone, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo Delaney Hall)
Storm damage in Whitestone, Virginia
Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in the Little Bay community in Whitestone, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo Delaney Hall)
Storm damage in Whitestone, Virginia
Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in the Little Bay community in Whitestone, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo Delaney Hall)
Flooding on N. Pinetta Drive
Flooding on N. Pinetta Drive in Chesterfield County, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 (Photo John Rogers)
Flooding on N. Pinetta Drive
Flooding on N. Pinetta Drive in Chesterfield County, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 (Photo John Rogers)
Stingray Point in Deltaville, Virginia
Near Stingray Point in Deltaville, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 (Photo Tyler Thrasher)
Northumberland Shores
Water in the street in Northumberland Shores on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Northumberland Shores
Flooding in Northumberland Shores on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Northumberland Shores
Pier in Northumberland Shores on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Flooding in Claremont
Flooding in Claremont, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. This road leads to Claremont Beach along the James River. (Photo Autumn Childress)
Storm damage at 7-11 in Courtland, Virginia
Storm damage at 7-11 in Courtland, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Damage at the Palm Tree Inn in Courtland, Virginia
Damage at the Palm Tree Inn in Courtland, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed photo)
Tropical Weather
People walk on the flooded Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Isaias neared the Carolinas on Monday night, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
People walk on the beach in Garden City, S.C., as Isaias approached the Carolinas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Terry Crabtree finishes boarding up the entrance to Downeast Marine in Otway, N.C. as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

