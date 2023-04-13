FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WRIC) — El Niño is coming back, and that potentially means fewer tropical storms and hurricanes this year.

This follows after 3 years of La Niña oceanic currents that led to the record-smashing 2020 season of storms, and last year’s Hurricane Ian, one of the costliest storms on record in the U.S.

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In short, the way El Niño helps to limit hurricanes is due to the fact that it increases westerly winds at upper levels of this atmosphere. Think of it as running down the road. In a La Niña year, your buddy is running next to you supporting you. In an El Niño year, your rival is running the other way and grabs your hair while coming by, slowing you down.

Today, Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University issued his first forecast for the 2023 Hurricane Season; Tropical Storm Risk in London, England put out theirs last week. Both are similar in showing a normal to slightly below normal hurricane season for this year

Klotzbach is forecasting 12 to 13 tropical storms this year — six of which will turn into hurricanes and two of which will become major — Category 3 or higher — hurricanes.

It is important to note that this data predicts the occurrence of a tropical system, not the location of the storm. A classic example of this is the “quiet” year of 1992. There were only six storms that year. It was just that the first happened to be Hurricane Andrew, the third Category 5 storm to make landfall in the U.S. striking South Florida.

Picture inside the office of Corporate Executive Officer of Burger King World Headquarters building near Cutler Ridge, Florida. (Courtesy of NOAA via NWS)

Hurricane Andrew made landfall in the Bahamas, South Florida and Louisiana on August 24, 1992, leaving devastating destruction in its wake. (Image credit: National Weather Service via NOAA)

Colorado State University has published a table of probabilities of tropical weather passing within 50 miles of all the coastal counties in the U.S. and Canada. You can see how the numbers for this year compare with the averages here.

You may not think about it, but even here in Richmond we are at a higher-than-you-would-expect risk from Wind Damage in hurricanes. The 2022 tables published by the Insurance Information Institute show Richmond with the 12th highest risk of hurricane wind damage to single-family homes with 452,000 homes at risk. Virginia Beach is the ninth highest risk from wind damage and number five for damage from storm surges.

If you are a data wonk and would like to look at this site — again the data is from 2022 — you can view all the information here. Note how high Cape Coral, Florida — right by where Hurricane Ian made landfall — ranks in some of the tables.