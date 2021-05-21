Weather University: Flash flood safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The difference between a flash flood watch and a flash flood warning is that with a watch, conditions are favorable for flash flooding to happen. During this, it’s important to be vigilant to see if conditions are upgraded to a warning.

A flash flood warning means flooding is already happening and to find safety immediately.

This goes for every watch vs warning.

A watch means conditions are favorable and a warning means conditions are happening or guaranteed to happen so take action now.

Flooding is a dangerous occurrence. If you are driving, please turn around and don’t drown.

Heavy rainfall can lead to rapidly rising water in low-lying areas. Six inches of water can lead a person to be swept away by water.

Twelve inches of water can lead to a car or an SUV being swept away. Eighteen inches of water can lead to a large vehicle being swept away. Four-wheel drive will not give you tracking in that type of flooding so please avoid flooded areas altogether.