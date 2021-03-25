Weather University: Heat Index/Heat Exhaustion Tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today’s lesson will be about Heat Index.

Long story short, the heat index is when humidity is high so it may feel warmer than what the actual temperature may read. Similar to wind chill, where the wind will make it feel colder than what the temperature actually is.

Some people may say they prefer dry heat over humid heat, because with dry heat when you sweat that sweat evaporates, which helps you cool down. With high humidity, the sweat you exert to cool yourself down does not evaporate and stays on your body causing you to sweat more and feel warmer.



Dry air vs moist air is what we’re talking about. Heat index becomes more prevalent in summer months as temperatures rise along with humidity. That high humidity also helps in storm development. Dry air aids in sweat evaporation as moist air aids in more sweat development.