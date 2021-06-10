Weather University: Hurricane outlook

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this year’s hurricane outlook, we are looking at multiple predictions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted between 19 to 25 named storms and Colorado State University has predicted 24 named storms.

Colorado State University has predicted 12 hurricanes with 5 being major hurricanes and NOAA has predicted 7 to 11 hurricanes with 3 to 6 being major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season started this year on June 1. We have already had our first named storm Ana which was a subtropical storm several hundreds of miles from Bermuda.

Our first named storm of the season did not cause any damage and also developed well before the start date of the season.