Weather University: Lightning development, safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lightning forms when thunderstorms, ice particles and water droplets collide in the cloud, those collisions cause negatively and positively charged particles.

Lightning can cause serious injury and/or death if struck. Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun.

Hot air expands making a small vacuum tube. The air then claps together creating thunder.

When thunder roars go indoors.

Electrical currents can travel easily through water and metal. During thunderstorms, stay away from water, wet items and metal objects, such as fences or poles. Also, stay away from windows while indoors.

Lightning also tends to strike the tallest object in any open space. Avoid open fields, the tops of hills, ridges, trees and other tall objects.