Weather University: Wildfire Safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wildfires become an issue during the spring months.

What causes wildfires? Well, when you have dry conditions – as in it’s been a while since it rained – warm temperatures along with strong winds can present the risk for wildfires.

Wildfires can spread very easily due to strong winds. During fire danger weather days we are encouraged not to burn during daytime hours and not to use any outside machinery on grasses.

Also, to never flick cigarette butts out of the window but it’s even more important not to do so on fire weather days.

This becomes less of an issue when humidity is higher and rain has occurred consistently so grasses and trees aren’t as dry.