Weather University: Winter Weather Driving Tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Freezing rain is sometimes referred to as one of the worst forms of winter precipitation. So what is freezing rain? Rain that freezes on contact because surface temperatures are at or below freezing.

As freezing rain accumulates on surfaces, it can snap powerlines, topple over trees, snap tree branches as well as create impossible travel conditions.

As we give you these driving tips, these tips should only be used if you have no other option but to travel, otherwise please stay inside throughout a freezing rain event. There is no safe way to travel on ice, unfortunately.

First, slow your speed significantly and give yourself an ample amount of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Avoid any sudden stops as that will aid in sliding on roadways.

If you do happen to slide, turn your wheels in the same direction and do not try to self-correct, just allow the vehicle to slide and come to a halt.

Do not accelerate through a sliding event, if you try and self-correct, you may make the situation more detrimental to yourself and others surrounding you. Avoid driving up steep inclines and avoid hills altogether.

Please avoid all travel if possible, during an ice event.