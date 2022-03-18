RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Many refer to the Vernal Equinox as the “spring” Equinox since it occurs in springtime and can feel like the start of the season. This year, the 2022 Vernal Equinox will take place at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, when the sun crosses the celestial equator that separates the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

We typically see less daylight during winter than other times during the year and leading up to the equinox we begin to gain more daylight. On the day of the Vernal Equinox, daylight and nighttime are of equal length and from that day moving forward, we experience longer days through spring and summer before we begin to lose daylight again in the fall.

Scientifically speaking, the Vernal Equinox has to do with the tilt of the earth indicating a change in seasons and a change in daylight. At noon on the Vernal Equinox, the sun is at its highest point in the sky.

While the season changes and the Northern Hemisphere begins to experience warmer temperatures, the Southern Hemisphere goes into the colder months.