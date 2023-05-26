RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you noticed a bright “star” in the night sky recently? According to NASA, it’s not a star, it’s the planet Venus, and it might be even more spectacular in a couple of weeks.

On June 4, Venus will be at its highest point in the sky, leading to perfect conditions for sky-watchers.

Venus — often referred to as “Earth’s twin” given its similar size and rocky landscapes — is the hottest planet in the solar system. Billions of years ago, it may have been even more similar to Earth — with liquid water oceans and a steamy atmosphere — but it now has surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead.

DAVINCI is an upcoming NASA mission to learn more about the plant. The DAVINCI probe will plunge through Venus’s thick, toxic atmosphere and collect data from the planet’s surface. It is scheduled to launch sometime in the late 2020s.