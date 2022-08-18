RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to make informed decisions about driving safety and daily activities? Having a hard time figuring out what to wear today? Want to have the ability to predict whether or not your kid’s soccer practice could be canceled today? 8News has you covered!

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Thursday, Aug. 18, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Overall, today should be cool and calm with mostly sunny skies. Light cloud cover will begin to come into play later in the afternoon.

Temperature

High: Around 85°

Around 85° Low: Low – mid 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

6:28 a.m. Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: A few showers are possible later today

A few showers are possible later today Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.