RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should warm with partly sunny skies. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the mid to upper 80s and will sink into the mid-60s overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

High: Around 87°

Around 87° Low: Low – mid 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

6:29 a.m. Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: Slight chance of showers overnight and into Saturday

Slight chance of showers overnight and into Saturday Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.