RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should warm with partly sunny skies. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the mid to upper 80s and will sink into the mid-60s overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: Around 87°
- Low: Low – mid 60’s
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: Slight chance of showers overnight and into Saturday
- Humidity: High