RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re planning on a trip from Central Virginia to the Outer banks of North Carolina for the Memorial Day weekend, you will need to plan on some rough weather.

This is due to a surface low pressure system that will be forming off of the Florida coastline and heading towards the Carolinas, bringing dangerous surf and rip current conditions this weekend.

There is also a gale warning in effect for the Outer Banks from Friday through Saturday. There could be wind gusts as high as 50 mph from time to time the next few days. These gusty winds will cause dangerous conditions out on the water.

There is a gale warning in effect for the Outer Banks from Friday through Saturday. There could be wind gusts as high as 50 mph from time to time the next few days. Credit: Storm Tracker 8.

Along with the high winds expected, expect rain as well.

Rain will start for the Outer Banks on Friday and continue off and on through Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is a possibility, and parts of the Outer Banks could see two to four inches of rainfall through the weekend.

So, bottom line, if you are heading out to the Outer Banks of North Carolina this weekend, expect windy and rainy conditions. Plan accordingly and listen to local officials, esepcially when it comes to rip current risk and other potentially dangerous weather.