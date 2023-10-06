RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Usually, we say “The Winds of Change” blow in March, but this weekend “The Winds of Change” will blow in October!

We are tracking a cold front that stretches from upstate New York south to the Gulf Coast. Behind that front there is much cooler air which will soon slide into Central Virginia.

In short, the forecast for Saturday looks to be a bit showery in the morning as that cold front moves through and then those winds will kick up out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Our high temperatures will be significantly cooler as we only top out in the upper 60s. If we are lucky, we should see some late day breaks of sun.

Our skies will be clear for Saturday night and that’s going to allow for a chilly night. In fact, many areas across Metro Richmond will drop into the middle 40s by Sunday morning and some outlying areas could be around 40.

Sunday will be a true late October day or maybe even an early November day, weatherwise, as we will see our high temperatures only in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies. There might still be a bit of a breeze so it could be a perfect day to fly a kite or go pumpkin picking or apple picking.

Our temperatures will moderate a little bit for Columbus Day as we climb to near 70 which is still below normal under partly sunny skies. However, there might be another week weather system coming in that could bring us a few showers by the late afternoon and evening.