What time can I see Friday’s partial lunar eclipse in Central Virginia?

The November 2021 partial lunar eclipse will be the longest this century and in almost 600 years

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) – North America will see the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century this week. Early risers will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse Friday morning starting around 1 a.m.

Friday’s partial lunar eclipse will last almost three and half hours. This not only makes it the longest partial lunar eclipse of this century, but it also makes it the longest one in almost 600 years.

Ninety-seven percent of the moon is expected to slip into the Earth’s shadow during the partial eclipse, which will leave only a small sliver of the moon exposed to direct sunlight. Most of the moon will take on a red color when this happens.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon but they are not perfectly aligned. When this happens, only part of the moon’s surface is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Australia, Eastern Asia and the Pacific region. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to look at without any special equipment.

Unfortunately, Central Virginians may have a hard time seeing this eclipse. Rain showers are expected to continue until 3 a.m. and then come to an end across central Virginia. If this system clears fast enough tonight we will have a shot at seeing the Lunar Eclipse.