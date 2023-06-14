RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – There are multiple predictions out for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Here’s a recap of what experts are expecting the season to look like.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that we could see anywhere from 12 to 17 named tropical systems — five to nine of those possibly being hurricanes and, of those, one to four of them being major hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Colorado State University has updated its hurricane forecast as of June 1. The university’s prediction includes an unnamed subtropical storm that formed back in January 2023. They are forecasting 15 named tropical systems — seven of those possibly being hurricanes and, of those, three of them being major hurricanes.

On average, the hurricane season for the Atlantic basin brings 14 named systems — seven of those being hurricanes and, of those, three of them being major hurricanes.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season started on June 1, 2023, and runs through to Nov. 30, 2023.

So far this season, there has been an unnamed subtropical storm that formed back in January and one named storm. Tropical storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico in June and then days later fizzled out altogether. Arlene didn’t affect any land areas.