What to know about donating blood during natural disasters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The need for blood donations often becomes more apparent during natural disasters, as first responders are working to save lives. 

According to the American Red Cross, blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s critical that there already be blood available to save lives during natural disasters. Disasters that impact a large area, force the cancellation of blood drives or with a large number of injuries may require an increase in blood donations to help meet patient needs. 

Eligible donors can give blood or platelets at any time to help ensure a sufficient supply. Type O negative red blood cells, type AB plasma, and platelets are especially useful in hospitals when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type during an emergency. 

