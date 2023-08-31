RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking forward to some outdoor ventures and sunny skies this Labor Day weekend, you’ve come to the right commonwealth.

Let’s spell it out for you, nice and easy. Our 8News Meteorologists have the scoop, so listen up.

FRIDAY

Sunny skies

Highs in the upper 70s

Go outside, breathe in that crisp Virginia air, break out the fishing pole and catch a bass.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies

Highs in the lower 80s.

Go outside, put on those fresh-cut grass-kissed Reeboks or Sketchers and mow the lawn, then crack open a cold one with the crew.

SUNDAY

Heat returns

Temps climb to nearly 90 degrees

Humidity will be tolerable

Great day to spend time with family and friends, but stay hydrated!

MONDAY (LABOR DAY)

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Well, if you are a sun-bathing cold-blooded lizard who likes the heat.