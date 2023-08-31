RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking forward to some outdoor ventures and sunny skies this Labor Day weekend, you’ve come to the right commonwealth.
Let’s spell it out for you, nice and easy. Our 8News Meteorologists have the scoop, so listen up.
FRIDAY
- Sunny skies
- Highs in the upper 70s
- Go outside, breathe in that crisp Virginia air, break out the fishing pole and catch a bass.
SATURDAY
- Sunny skies
- Highs in the lower 80s.
- Go outside, put on those fresh-cut grass-kissed Reeboks or Sketchers and mow the lawn, then crack open a cold one with the crew.
SUNDAY
- Heat returns
- Temps climb to nearly 90 degrees
- Humidity will be tolerable
- Great day to spend time with family and friends, but stay hydrated!
MONDAY (LABOR DAY)
The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Well, if you are a sun-bathing cold-blooded lizard who likes the heat.
- Hot and humid
- Highs near 95 degrees
- Hop in a pool before they close or go to the beach
- Please drink water and make sure your furry friends are hydrated