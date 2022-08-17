RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) — Looking to make informed decisions about driving safety and daily activities? Having a hard time figuring out what to wear today? Want to have the ability to predict whether or not your kid’s soccer practice could be canceled today? 8News has you covered!
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: Around 82°
- Low: Low – mid 60’s
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: No real chance of rain
- Humidity: Around 86%