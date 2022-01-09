When can we expect the last snow of the season?

Virginia saw its first major snowstorm of the season on January 3rd, so we’re looking forward to see when we can expect the last.

Although Winter officially begins in December, historically Virginia has seen snow as early as November within the last 20 years – but when it comes to snow, January is typically the first month that reliably gets snow here in central VA.

We pick up most of our snow in the months of January and February, with December being a “sometimes we see snow” month. But it’s not until April that our chances for snow really start to slim.

Over the last 20 years we’ve only seen a trace of snow recorded four times and an inch of snow recorded once. It’s safe to say April is our “wrap up” month when it comes to snow, but don’t count on seeing flakes.

Out of the last 20 years we’ve recorded some snowfall in March a total of 17 times, but they’re often little more than a light dusting.

Above are the snowiest days on average historically.

According to historical data, we typically see snow in the early days of March. From March 1 to March 7, we average between a trace and two tenths of an inch of snow. March is more or less the end of the “snow season,” especially towards the end of the month where the average snowfall is within a statistical error of nothing.

Of course April can’t be counted out entirely – there’s been a trace of snow in April fopur times in the last two decades.

Long story short, enjoy the few months of snow we may have this season, because by late March to April the chances of snow will be slim to none.