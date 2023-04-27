RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You want the forecast? We will give it to you.

The rain is going to start this evening between 6 and 10 p.m., beginning in the southern parts of Central Virginia. The rain will move into the Richmond area starting at 10 p.m. this evening through around noon Friday.

More rain is expected Friday evening around 6 p.m. until about midnight Friday night.

The speed of the storm will be monitored throughout the day by 8News’ meteorologists, so stay tuned for updates.

One to three inches of rainfall is possible through Sunday from the two storm systems that we are tracking.

Now, as we know, the weather does change. For the latest up-to-date forecast, click here.