RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have all heard the phrase, “April showers bring May flowers,” but is April really the rainiest month of the year? Here’s a look at some of our monthly averages, and a breakdown of the rainiest period of the year.

Monthly

The winter months, December – early March are actually on the drier side when it comes to rain. These are the months when snow is more prevalent, and we all know when snow is melted down to a liquid it’s not as impressive as rain, totals-wise. The drier part of the year happens to fall during the colder months, and the wetter part of the year –in regards to rain– happens to fall during the warmer months.

March really begins to pick up rain totals, with a monthly average of 4 inches, as opposed to February, where the monthly average is 2.61 inches of rain.

Wildly enough, April actually averages less rain than March, coming in at 3.18 inches of rain on average.

May shoots back up to averaging 4 inches of rain.

From June to September we average well over 4 inches of rain respectively for each month. It’s safe to say the rainiest part of the year happens to be the summer, especially with all of the moisture-filled thunderstorms we see in the summer.

The rain we see in the colder months and even in the summer may be on the lighter side due to storms not being as convective, but when we see thunderstorms in the warmer months, they really pack a punch in regards to how much rain we see in a short amount of time. This is the reason flash flood warnings are issued more often as the weather warms up.

Seasonal

Winter is the “driest” period coming it at 9.35 inches of rain for our 30-year averages.

Fall comes in as the second driest, but much wetter at 11.06 inches of rain.

Spring comes in averaging 11.13 inches of rain.

Summer tops the charts as the wettest season, coming in at 13.91 inches of rain per year.

The results are in

The driest month out of the year is February, at 2.61 inches of rain on average, and the wettest month of the year is August at 4.90 inches. The threat of tropical moisture in the form of hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions increases with the warmer weather, along with the potential for severe weather.

In conclusion, the wettest period of the year happens to be during the summer months with spring just after.

All in all, we can expect much more rain on the way in the coming months so make sure to have those umbrellas ready.