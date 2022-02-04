Where do bugs go in the winter?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are noticeably less bugs in the winter than there are in the summer. I’m sure we have all realized this, but have you ever asked yourself — why? We’re going to take a look at the why and see why there’s an abundance of insects in the summer vs the winter.

Bugs enjoy warmer temperatures and it is easier for them to survive because they are warm-bodied creatures, but in the winter they do die off once temperatures get low enough. Some of them die off or burrow off into a warmer area until temperatures become warmer for them to come out.

Bugs also do best when temperatures are constant so they will search for environments to fit that criteria. When it snows, bugs may enjoy that because it allows for ground temperatures to remain constant. Bugs will try to hide out in logs, burrow into soil, certain parts of plants, etc.

During the summer months, temperatures warm the bugs up and causes their metabolism to be more active. This makes them hungrier, so you’ll see them out searching for food most of the time.

All bugs have different tolerance for cold temperatures and warm temperatures and behave differently based on that so this is a generalization but not a one size fits all.

An insect that we may see more frequently in the winter happens to be spiders and that’s because they’re looking for a sheltered place like your home. Similar to other insects, their metabolism slows down during the colder months so they don’t require as much food. It is an indication that temperatures are getting colder once you start to see more spiders in your home, around your door, and windowsill — as they search for shelter.

Some insects undergo natural death during the colder months because they’ll lay eggs that will hatch in the spring replacing the last generation. Insects are cold-blooded creatures so they cannot control their own body temperature so they must take certain actions to survive if necessary.