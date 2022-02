HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are warning drivers of iced-over road and bridge conditions and said Willey Bridge has had multiple vehicles spin out.

Police said, due to early morning wet conditions and a decrease in temperatures, most bridges and overpasses are iced over.

The Willey Bridge was one of many areas to see these accidents. Henrico County and the City of Richmond have closed the bridge until the ice is cleared.