How to prepare your car and home for a winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As we await our next winter storm, it is important to go over some tips when dealing with winter weather that will always be important, regardless of the size of the storm.

First and foremost, please stay off the roads due to possible icy and slick conditions, or if roadways happen to pick up snow and become slushy. Four-wheel drive may not help you in certain situations so, if you can, stay home and stay safe. If you must drive, stay alert please drive slowly through all areas. If visibility becomes low, use your low beams to assist. But if visibility becomes too low, pull over to a safe area and wait until conditions improve.

Power outages are another big concern during significant winter storms as powerlines may be snapped due to ice or heavy snow. If you happen to see downed powerlines, report them to the power company as they pose a hazard to those around them.

Treat all downed powerlines as live and do not touch them and avoid them at all costs. If you must use a secondary form of heat, keep space heaters at least three to four feet away from curtains, drape and fabric items. Also, be very careful if you leave the space heater on overnight – make sure to check if your space heater can be left on overnight based on the model you have.

Make sure you have batteries, flashlights, candles, charged cellphone battery packs and phone chargers in case your power happens to go out. Also make sure to keep bottled water, food (preferably food that does not need to be cooked since power may be out), snacks, canned meals, etc. These are also things you should keep in your car if you happen to get stuck on the roads for any reason.

Also try to have an alternative to heat whether that is propane, a fireplace (do not keep fire burning overnight, of course), charcoal to possibly cook food as well outdoors and/or generator. Do not run a generator in an enclosed room or garage, that is a hazard for yourself and anyone else who happens to be within the household.

Being prepared to drive in winter weather includes keeping materials with you inside of your car such as batteries, flashlights, cellphones/cellphone batteries, chargers, food that does not need to be cooked, snacks, blankets, jumper cables, snow brush, ice scraper, tire chains, boots, gloves, hats and anything that you may find helpful if you happen to get stuck on the road.

Do not expect roads to be clear because they’ve been treated – certain roads may be better/worse than others. If at all possible, please stay home and off the roads because there is no safe way to drive on ice if that is what you happen to be dealing with.