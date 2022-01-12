Winter storm Sunday: Track determination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The development of the Winter storm for Sunday is still all based on the cold front that will slide through tomorrow night into early Friday morning.

As we previously discussed, this will set the stage for another shot of cold air coming into central Virginia and across the northeast. It is where the core of that cold air sets up that will help to define the storm track for the upcoming Winter storm.

Here is the idea:

If the cold air is not very dense or strong, then the storm track will probably be more west.

If the cold air is strong and dense, it will force the storm track off the coast. That interesting element is really the crucial part of the forecast.

As you might be aware yesterday afternoon and evening all of our weather models started to come into agreement for a major Winter storm for Virginia. The general time was for this to be a Sunday storm, but there were, and still are, some particulars that need to be worked out.





Throughout the overnight our weather models continued to show the development of a very strong Winter storm for Sunday and the first idea of a track is starting to be displayed. Most of our weather models show the new developing coastal low, which will form early Sunday morning and slide up I-95 into central Virginia.

As many of you know a track like this would bring a variety of weather to central Virginia. By variety I mean snow, sleet, and rain.

This is where the forecast gets very tricky, because we could be looking at snow as the storm approaches, before changing over to sleet in many areas especially along and east of I-95, and then a change over to rain.

Areas to the west across the Piedmont of Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, might stay cold enough for snow or a mixture of snow and periods of sleet. That scenario would give you more in the way of snow accumulations.

Now, if that coastal low were to stay 50 to 100 miles east of Virginia Beach, then snow lovers across metro Richmond would rejoice because that would put us in the jackpot area for the heaviest snowfall, and you would all be happy because the chance of seeing any mix of sleet or rain would be greatly diminished.

Conversely, if that coastal low were to slide west of I-95 closer to US highway 15 from Farmville to Charlottesville, that would be a huge disappointment for snow lovers because any snow would be brief with a changeover to rain, and it would pour all day.

There is still a lot of time for the models to continue to resolve that storm track, which will give us a clear indication if we see any mix or stay as all snow.

At that point, we will be more comfortable at telling you telling you the amount of snow you might see from this winter storm and when and if any sleet or rain will mix on in and possibly even reduce those accumulations.

The timing of this storm looks to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. across central and southern Virginia with areas to the north beginning around noon.

This storm would develop rapidly and move through the area quickly, and by Monday morning it would be near New York City, and then move into New England. So we are looking at roughly a 16 hour window for this winter storm.