RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather is expected to hit much of the United States this week, potentially making holiday travel extremely difficult or even impossible in many regions.

People planning on flying to their destination may see numerous flight cancellations at several major airports beginning Wednesday due to blizzard conditions.

O’Hare International Airport in Chicago is under a Winter Storm Watch, with conditions expected to deteriorate early Thursday morning and continue into Friday afternoon. This will make air travel almost impossible.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is also under the gun for extreme winter weather this week. Blizzard conditions are expected to start early Wednesday morning and continue until Friday night, rendering air travel almost impossible for several days. Wind chills around -35 degrees are also expected to last through Friday night.

Finally, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport may see some cancellations due to snow and freezing rain this week. Snow is possible across Detroit on Thursday but little to no accumulation is expected, so this may not affect air travel in the area.

Starting Thursday night and continuing until Friday morning, there is a chance for freezing rain in the Detroit area, which may delay or cancel flights out of the airport. Finally, later Friday morning, snow is expected to accumulate across this region which may further delay or cancel flights out or into the city. The snowy conditions are expected to come to an end on Saturday.

Extreme weather conditions at these airports may create a ripple effect across the country as flights get cancelled, delayed, or rerouted. This will create a travel nightmare for some.

Further south, this weather system will bring extremely cold conditions to other major airports such as the Denver International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This may cause additional delays for travelers because planes will need to be de-iced and further prepped for takeoff, which will take extra time.