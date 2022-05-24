RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is a rainy Tuesday and 8News Meteorologists suggest you prepare for the weather before you head to work this morning. Hint: It’s going to be a wet commute.

Umbrellas and raincoats are a must, with constant rain through 7 a.m. — After that, the rain will stick around throughout the day with intermittent showers.

The temperatures will be cooler today in the low-to-mid 60s. The wetness will likely dampen Central Virginia through Friday with clouds and spotty showers.

And to avoid traffic delaying your commute even further, you are urged to drive slowly since the roads could be slick from higher water on some spots of the roadways.

For more weather, you can always visit our StormTracker8 forecast.