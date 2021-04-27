World Wish Day Virtual Telethon

Thursday, April 29, 2021

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donate online

This is your chance to make a child’s wish come true.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, 8News is hosting a virtual telethon on World Wish Day, Thursday, April 29.

Your donations will help us raise funds to grant special gifts for children in our area with critical illnesses. The kids wish for music rooms, gaming and computer setups, and dogs (which make great friends and are a source of unlimited cuddles).

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has recently granted more than a dozen wishes including playhouses, playsets, puppies, room makeovers, and virtual shopping sprees. One especially creative child even received the ultimate digital artist setup to help them create 3D art.

You can donate to our World Wish Day Telethon online. Remember, a wish begins with hope, and hope begins with you.