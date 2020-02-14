WRIC Transmitter Status

Current WRIC RF Channel 22 Transmitter

The current WRIC RF Channel 22 transmitter is slated to be uninstalled this coming Saturday, February 16th to make way for the installation of our new Channel 28 transmitter as part of the FCC Repack Phase 8 project. What this means for our current signal is that we will be moving to a temporary low power unit to keep our signal on air. This low power solution will not cover our outer viewing areas. We will be coming back online with our new transmitter on March 13th to full power. This will not change where you find Channel 8 on your TV or set-top box. A simple rescan will find the new Channel 28 signal and set it up as Channel 8 in your channel line up.

Stay tuned for further updates as we begin this process of removing the old system and installing the new system. I will post update photos here on this page to keep you, our viewing public, up to date with our progress!

Darrell Cheney, Chief Engineer, WRIC TV