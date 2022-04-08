Xzavier Hill was killed in January 2021 by Virginia State Police following a high-speed chase on Interstate-64 in Goochland County. He was 18 years old. Police claim that they gave Hill orders to exit his vehicle after it stopped, and that Hill displayed a firearm before they fired their weapons. In February, a grand jury ruled unanimously that there was no wrongdoing on behalf of the officers involved. Photos from the scene and dashcam video from the police vehicle were released and the photos show that a firearm was inside Hill’s vehicle.

8NEWS REPORTS