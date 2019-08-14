8News Back to School Guide: Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper of Amelia County has to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Amelia County Public Schools has dedicated, caring, and encouraging staff who enjoy working with our students. Our employees listen to students and provide support that meets student needs.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

We are looking forward to the excitement of students as they begin a new school year. Each year brings opportunity for learning, growth, and making connections with students and families.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

Amelia County Public Schools welcomes new principals at Amelia County High School and Amelia County Middle School. Amelia County Elementary School will have a new playground early in the school year.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

Our schools will host an Open House on August 12 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. during which students and parents are invited to visit classrooms, meet teachers, and learn about programs from school administrators. We hope all families will embrace this opportunity to connect with our schools.