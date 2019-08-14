8News Back to School Guide: Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Kristy Somerville – Midgette of Brunswick County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Our biggest strength is our people. We have talented students that are learning every day from a dedicated staff that strives for student academic achievement and success. We also have a dedicated administrative leadership team that work to make our vision for our students a reality. Finally, we have a strong community and community partnerships that support our schools.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

As a small rural division, we recognize the need to be creative with our funding and have worked diligently to close the digital divide for our students. Therefore, we are deploying several devices to improve our student to device ratio. Therefore, we are looking forward to the providing greater technology-enhanced opportunities for learning and increased engagement in

the classroom. In addition, we look forward to showcasing excellence and all the great things our students and teachers are doing across the district.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

This school year, there will be more opportunities for visibility and involvement. There will be a more improved and consistent system of communication within the division. As we continue the development of the Profile of a Brunswick Graduate, we will be increasing our communications about our program of studies and career pathways for students.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

We encourage parents to continue to be active and advocate for their child’s educational experience. It is important that parents are prepared to support after school extra help sessions and holding their children accountable for attendance. We want to stay connected with all parents through our social media outlets as we publish accurate and important information. Parents are a vital part of our schools and it is important they participate in information sessions and community work groups. We will be communicating important dates in a timely matter so that parents can be available for these events.

