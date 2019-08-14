8News Back to School Guide: Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks of Buckingham County had to say:

Buckingham County Public Schools are excited about starting a new school year. School opens for students on August 7, 2019. The School Board and I worked over the summer to develop and adopt a new vision, mission, motto and goals (see below). The Leadership Team will continue to implement best practices to ensure these goals are met. As with any new school year, we are looking forward to a new beginning and getting to know our students and parents better. We are a family oriented community, and we take pride in our community. Our staff will have many opportunities to sharpen their skills with division-wide professional development as well as some Regional professional development opportunities.

Motto

Developing the future one student at a time.

Vision Statement

Buckingham County Public Schools students and staff will grow, learn and excel as productive citizens in a global community.

Mission Statement

The mission of Buckingham County Public Schools is to cultivate successful citizens by creating a safe, positive learning environment where all students and staff can adapt, create, collaborate, think critically and meet the challenges of an ever-changing society.

Goals

To achieve and maintain 100% accreditation.

To hire and retain highly qualified staff.

To provide a safe learning environment.

To increase and maintain community engagement.