8News Back to School Guide: Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va( WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Sarah B. Calveric of Caroline County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

The CCPS educational community grounds our daily work in the 3Ps:

● People – investing in all stakeholders by nurturing relationships, fostering partnerships, celebrating diversity, engaging the community, growing teachers, and promoting student leading and learning.

● Pathways 2022 – Our 5-year strategic plan consists of 4 goals that support alignment of our collective efforts and resources:

○ Goal 1: Teaching & Learning

○ Goal 2: School & Community Relationships

○ Goal 3: Health & Safety

○ Goal 4: Organizational Effectiveness

● Profile of a Graduate – The CCPS K-12 Profile of a Graduate outlines the division’s commitment to ensuring all Caroline graduates are 3E ready – enrolled, enlisted, or employed. Through the use of the 5C power skills (collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creative thinking, and civic engagement), experiential learning (internships, externships, job shadowing), and Career and Technical Credentialing and Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement coursework, our CCPS students depart college, career, and military ready.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

The 2019-2020 school year provides CCPS with the opportunities to continue enhancing opportunities for:

● Digital Learning/Application: 1:1 Chromebook Initiative, Blended Learning, Virtual Virginia Courses, Research, ProductGeneration, Presentation Skills

● Experiential Learning: 5C Power Skills, CTE Coursework, Collaboration Activities, Guest Speakers, Job Shadowing, Apprenticeships, Externships, Career Exploration

● Resource Access/Equity: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment, Chromebooks, Leadership Opportunities, New Textbooks, Social Emotional Learning Supports, School Counseling, Mental Health Advocacy, Attendance Supports

● Culturally Responsive Classrooms: Social Emotional Learning, Mindful Practices, Growth Mindset, 5Cs, Family and Community Engagement, Equity Lens, Global Awareness

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

All current and future CCPS changes/enhancements are aligned with the 4 strategic plan goals:

Goal 1: Teaching and Learning

● New K-12 English Textbooks/Resources

● 4 New Instructional Coaches at CMS (Math, Reading, and Special Education)

● 3E Ready and 5C Power Skills Experiences and Opportunities

Goal 2: School and Community Relationships

● Expanded Business Partnerships/Business Advisory Comm.

● K-12 Social and Emotional Learning (Mind Up Curr., CMS Advisories, Classroom Meetings, VTSS – Virginia Tiered Systems of Support)

● Communication: CCPS Marketing Campaign, Parent Engagement Seminars, Superintendent/Student Video Spotlights, Website Enhancements; Increased Social Media Usage (FaceBook, Twitter)

Goal 3: Health and Wellness

● Staff Wellness Initiatives

● Mental Health Focus Group Initiatives, Trauma Informed Care

● Facility Upgrades: CMS Gym Floor, CMS Cafeteria, Wireless Access Points, Lighting, etc.

Goal 4: Organizational Effectiveness

● My School Bucks- Online Fee Payment System

● Talent Management – Principal Leadership Changes (BGES, MES, CMS, and CHS); Restructured Central Office Positions (Dir. of Elem. Educ., Dir. of Sec. Educ., Coor. of Safety and Compliance, Sup. of Federal Programs)

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

Engage, Inquire, and Encourage… not certain how to tackle these three important parental roles, please email or call:

● BGES, Principal – Ms. Cynthia Heckstall (checkstall@ccps.us)

● MES, Principal -Ms. Teresa Hicks (thicks@ccps.us)

● LCES, Principal – Mrs. Cyndi Brown (cbrown@ccps.us)

● CMS, Principal – Mr. Darin Thompson (dthompson@ccps.us)

● CHS, Principal – Mr. Joshua Just (jjust@ccps.us)

● School Board Office – 804-633-5088