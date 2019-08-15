8News Back to School Guide: Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va( WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty of Chesterfield County had to say.

During the first week of classes, kindergartners will only go half the week to help ease the transition from preschool.

Ninth graders and sixth graders will go to classes the first day, and other middle and high schoolers will get an extra day of summer break.

Those starting their first year of high school will also be doing something that’s normally reserved for seniors. The school district is going to take a picture of every 9th grader in their cap and gown. The pictures will be posted at the school as a reminder to students of where they’re headed.

For 8th through 11th graders across the district, the school system is offering free PSAT tests. Eleventh graders will also take the SAT for free.

The bus routes are now on a computerized system where the school district can track all the buses. Parents can also track the bus their child is on through the myBus app.

Be sure to watch 8News the week of August 26 for 8News anchor Morgan Dean’s one-on-one interview with Dr. Daugherty.